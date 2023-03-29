Appeals panel rescinds penalty against 3 Hendrick drivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A NASCAR appeals panel has rescinded hefty points penalties levied against Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman. The three-person panel restored 100 points to each of the three drivers following a hearing but upheld fines and suspensions for four Hendrick crew chiefs. With the points returned, Bowman moves to the No. 1 spot in the Cup Series standings. Byron is now third and Larson is ninth. Hendrick Motorsports applauded the decision. NASCAR, meanwhile, expressed disappointment in part of the result, saying “a points penalty is a strong deterrent that is necessary to govern the garage following rule book violations.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.