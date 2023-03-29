Barcelona cruises into 5th straight Women’s CL semifinal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has cruised into the last four of the Women’s Champions League for the fifth straight year by routing Roma 5-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals. Barcelona advanced 6-1 on aggregate and will face defending champion Lyon or Chelsea in April’s semifinals. Fridolina Rolfö scored twice in the first half and Mapi León added another to make it 3-0 by the break. Asisat Oshoala and Patri Guijarro scored two more shortly after interval before Annamaria Serturini netted a consolation goal for Roma. Arsenal hosts Bayern Munich in another quarterfinal later Wednesday.

