Booker leads Suns over Timberwolves in Durant’s home debut

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 29 points, Kevin Durant had 16 points and eight rebounds in his home debut and the Phoenix Suns won their third straight game, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100. The Suns are 4-0 with Durant in the lineup. The teams are in the middle of the Western Conference playoff race, fighting to stay in the top six so they don’t fall to the play-in tournament. Durant — playing in his first home game with the Suns since being traded from Brooklyn in February — missed his first six shots from the field. He finished 5 of 18, hitting a couple of important 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points.

