Brea Beal’s defense helps lift South Carolina to Final Four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brea Beal changed her game and became a key piece of South Carolina’s run to three straight Final Fours. The defending national champions advanced with an 86-75 win over Maryland, a game that turned when Beal and the Gamecocks’ defense held the Terrapins to nine points in the second quarter to take control. Beal has been a focal point of the team’s defense since arriving four seasons ago alongside more heralded players in Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. Beal turned herself into a defensive stopper and most likely will check Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark in the national semifinals on Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.