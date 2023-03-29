Cal hires Mark Madsen as basketball coach

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California is hiring a former Stanford star to revive its struggling basketball program. The Golden Bears have announced that Mark Madsen was signed to replace Mark Fox, who was fired following the worst season in school history. Madsen played at Stanford from 1996 to 2000 and helped the Cardinal reach the Final Four in 1998. Madsen had a 70-51 record the past four seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley State. He led the team to a 28-9 mark this season before losing in the NIT semifinals.

