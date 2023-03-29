Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges carry Nets past Rockets, 123-114

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Johnson had 31 points, Mikal Bridges scored 12 of his 27 in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Houston Rockets 123-114 on Wednesday night. Johnson and Bridges came over together from Phoenix in the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. Durant finally made his home debut for Phoenix on Wednesday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points. The Nets won for the second time in three games to snap a four-game home losing skid. Kevin Porter Jr. had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Houston, and Alperen Sengun had 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Rockets have lost seven in a row.

