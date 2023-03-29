De la Fuente under pressure early as Spain’s new coach

MADRID (AP) — The Luis de la Fuente era in Spain is already being questioned after only two games. A lackluster win and a disappointing loss were enough to put the new coach under the spotlight. Spain needed two late goals in a hard-fought 3-0 win over Norway to open its qualifying campaign for the 2024 European Championship on Saturday. Then it fell 2-0 at Scotland on Tuesday after another poor performance. De la Fuente’s Spain showed some of the same problems from the past and the new coach is under pressure to show some significant improvement the next time Spain plays.

