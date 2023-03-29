Debut for deGrom in Texas to be limited against familiar foe

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom will be limited to about 65 pitches when he makes his debut for the Texas Rangers on opening day. But just having the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner on the mound for the opener is a positive start after the pitcher’s last two years with the New York Mets were plagued by injuries. His Texas debut comes against NL champion Philadelphia. DeGrom has faced the Phillies 20 times, going 9-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 136 strikeouts. He also tossed 17 scoreless innings with 25 strikeouts in his three opening day starts for the Mets.

