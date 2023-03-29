Duke’s Dariq Whitehead entering NBA draft after one season

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead says he’s entering the NBA draft. The 6-foot-7 wing announced his decision Wednesday. He averaged 8.3 points and shot a team-best 42.4% from 3-point range in 28 games. Whitehead missed time to start the season and then during the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule due to injuries. Coach Jon Scheyer says he’s “just scratching the surface on who he’s going to be.” Whitehead scored 16 points in a win against eventual Final Four team Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament,

