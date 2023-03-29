Embiid, Harden power 76ers past Mavericks, 116-108

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and nine rebounds, James Harden added 15 points and 12 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-108 on Wednesday night. Embiid flashed his MVP credentials when he powered the Sixers back in the fourth against Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Embiid hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 103 and followed with a 16-footer the next time down for what ended up the winning basket. Doncic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points for the Mavericks. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points to help the 76ers snap a three-game losing streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.