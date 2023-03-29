France, England off to fast start in Euro 2024 qualifying

GENEVA (AP) — Two games into qualifying and both France and England appear to be shoo-ins to reach neat year’s European Championship. But it’s already looking like a bumpy road to Euro 2024 in Germany for Norway and Erling Haaland. France and England delivered the standout displays over the past week in the return of international soccer following the World Cup in Qatar. They opened group play with victories over their biggest rivals. France swept aside the Netherlands 4-0 in Paris on Friday. England got off to a fast start by beating Italy 2-1 in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final. Both teams added second victories three days later.

