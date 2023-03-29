Hurley’s rebuild complete as UConn returns to Final Four

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — While three teams are looking for their first NCAA title, UConn is pursuing a return to glory. The Huskies are the biggest name left playing basketball this season. They made the Final Four as a No. 4 seed, joining fifth-seeded Miami and San Diego State and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic. But while Connecticut can boast four titles, the most of any school in college basketball over the last quarter-century, this week’s trip to the Final Four is the men’s first since their last championship in 2014. When Dan Hurley took the job in 2018, his charge was to restore luster to the brand and he says the Huskies are right on time.

