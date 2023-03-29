Jalen Williams’ late tip-in gives Thunder win over Pistons

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rookie Jalen Williams’ putback with less than a second remaining gave the Oklahoma City Thunder a 107-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. Oklahoma City entered the night two games under .500 and hanging onto the final Western Conference play-in spot. The Thunder were coming off a loss to the Charlotte Hornets and couldn’t afford another defeat against a team near the bottom of the league’s standings. Williams answered the call with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Lu Dort scored 20 points, Aaron Wiggins scored 19 and Josh Giddey added 18 for the Thunder. Jaden Ivey had 24 to lead the Pistons.

