Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams set for spell out after surgery

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is set for an extended spell out of the team after undergoing a hamstring operation. Adams missed the Premier League match at Wolverhampton on March 18 and didn’t play for the United States in its games against Grenada and El Salvador over the past week. The 24-year-old Adams has undergone what was described by Britain’s Press Association as a “non-invasive” procedure after consulting a specialist. Leeds is waiting to discover how much of the remainder of the season he is likely to miss. The club hasn’t commented officially on the length of Adams’ likely absence.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.