MLB rule changes: pitch clock, larger bases and more

Major League Baseball has introduced a slate of new rules for the 2023 season. The pitch clock aims to speed the pace of play by eliminating down time between pitches. Pitchers may only disengage from the pitching rubber — either to call timeout or to attempt a pickoff throw — twice per plate appearance. A new limit on infield shifts states that all four infielders must have both feet within the outer boundary of the infield and two infielders must be on each side of second base when a pitch is delivered. And bases have been increased from 15-inch squares to 18 inches.

