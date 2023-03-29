Nantz to be honored with Joe Lapchick Character Award

Jim Nantz, Tim Cluess, Joe Mihalich and Gail Marquis are this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award. Nantz has been the voice of March Madness since 1986 when he started calling early-round games for CBS. He became the Final Four studio host for five years before taking over play-by-play duties from Brent Musburger in 1991. This weekend is Nantz’s final broadcasts of the tournament. He will have called 354 NCAA Tournament games, including 32 championship contests.

