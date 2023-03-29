Padres 3B coach Williams has colon cancer, surgery Friday
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams has colon cancer and will have surgery on Friday. Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Schildt will fill in as third base coach Thursday, when the most eagerly anticipated season in Padres history begins with a home game against the Colorado Rockies. Williams is a five-time All-Star in a 17-year career spent mostly with the Giants. He says he was diagnosed about three weeks ago. Williams says he doesn’t have any symptoms or issues. Williams managed the Washington Nationals for two seasons and was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2014.