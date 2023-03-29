Police: Wizards’ Bradley Beal faces possible battery charge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is facing a possible misdemeanor charge in central Florida. A fan accused the NBA All-Star of hitting him during an argument after a March 21 game against the Orlando Magic. An Orlando police report says probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery. The report says Beal was walking down a tunnel to the Wizards’ locker room when a fan swore and accused Beal of causing the fan to lose a $1,300 bet. Investigators say Beal walked back to the fan and his friends. According to the report, Beal hit one friend’s head when he swatted the man’s hat off. Beal has not been arrested or charged as of Wednesday.

