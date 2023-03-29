President of French soccer club Angers steps down

ANGERS, France (AP) — Angers president Said Chabane has stepped down to make way for his son at the helm of the struggling French league club. Angers says Chabane resigned on March 21 to offer his position to Romain Chabane. Said Chabane is facing sexual assault accusations. Angers is in last place in the league standings with 10 matches left to play this season and looks set to be relegated to the second division. It has been a rocky month for Angers after coach Abdel Bouhazama also resigned after he appeared to downplay sexual harassment.

