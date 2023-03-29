Rangers CF Taveras to start season on IL, Jankowski on team

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras will start the season on the injured list while still recovering from a strained oblique sustained during a batting practice session at spring training. General manager Chris Young says Taveras has made significant progress, but the team didn’t want to rush him. With Taveras on the IL, the Rangers will have Travis Jankowski on the opening day roster after he went to spring training as a non-roster player. He is a center fielder who has played for five teams over eight major league seasons, including 43 games for the New York Mets last year. Young says pitchers Jake Odorizzi and reliever Glenn Otto are going to the 60-day injured list, and that relievers Josh Sborz and Spencer Howard are going to the 15-day IL.

