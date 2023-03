SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov to a two-year, $2.5 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season. The 25-year-old Knyzhov returned to the Sharks lineup on March 6 after missing nearly two full years with lower-body injuries. He has played nine games for San Jose since returning and scored one goal. Knyzhov has three goals and eight assists in 68 career games in the NHL.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.