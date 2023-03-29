Suarez fined $50,000 by NASCAR for hitting cars on pit road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has fined Daniel Suarez $50,000 for hitting another vehicle on pit road following the race at Circuit of the Americas. The fine was classified as a behavioral penalty and NASCAR cited “contact with another vehicle on pit road after the race.” Suarez hit both his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain from behind and then Alex Bowman as the cars returned to pit road following Sunday’s race on the road course. He spoke with Bowman on pit road after, and leaned into Chastain’s window to talk to his teammate. Suarez finished 27th in a race that ended in triple overtime.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.