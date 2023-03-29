Skip to Content
TCU's Miles declares for NBA draft, says he'll go this time

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. has declared for the NBA draft, and he says he is leaving this time. Miles had also declared for the draft last year, but pulled his name out of consideration and returned for his junior season with the Horned Frogs. He says the time is right to turn pro. He was second in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 17.9 points while playing in 27 of TCU’s 35 games. He missed five games in a row after hyperextending his right knee in late January. He missed two earlier games with a left foot issue and sat out another with an illness.

