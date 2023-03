US to play Mexico in Nations League semis on June 15

MIAMI (AP) — The defending champion United States will play Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League on June 15. The winner advances to the final against Canada or Panama on June 18, also in Las Vegas. The semifinal match kicks off at 10 p.m. EDT, following the Canada-Panama match. No. 13 U.S. also plays 15th-ranked Mexico in an exhibition om April 19 at Glendale, Arizona. That match is not on a FIFA fixture date and neither team figures to have most of its Europe-based players.

