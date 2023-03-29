Westbrook has season-high 36 points, Clippers beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had a season-high 36 points, Robert Covington also had a season best with 27 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-132 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set. The teams — both short-handed Wednesday — will meet again Friday night in Memphis. Westbrook made five 3-pointers without a miss and had 10 assists. Covington was 9 of 10 from the field, making all seven of his 3-point attempts. Bones Hyland added 20 points for Los Angles, including 12 in the fourth quarter as the Clippers pulled away in the final seven minutes. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 36 points and nine assists. The Grizzlies had won seven in a row and 12 straight at home.

