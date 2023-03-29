Zhang sets the pace with 66 as Davis suffers 4-shot penalty

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Rose Zhang is living up to her billing as the best amateur in women’s golf. The Stanford sophomore opened with a 66 in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and has a one-shot lead over Andrea Lignell of Sweden, a senior at Mississippi. Zhang’s six birdies include a 50-footer on the 14th hole. The last two champions didn’t fare so well. Defending champion Anna Davis had a four-shot penalty on the opening hole for lifting and cleaning her ball when it wasn’t in the fairway. Her 72 turned into a 76. Tsubasa Kajitani, who won in 2021, shot 84.

