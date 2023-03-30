Alonso seeks 33rd Formula 1 win after 100 podium finishes

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — After claiming his 100th podium in Saudi Arabia in confusing circumstances Fernando Alonso is looking for a better result at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix than his two third-place finishes so far this Formula One season. Maybe even his 33rd career F1 win and his first in 10 years. The Aston Martin driver was behind the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in what has been a one-sided championship so far. Alonso believes the championship will become more competitive as the season progresses but is pleased with how his Aston Martin is performing leading into the Melbourne race. Practice sessions for the Australian Grand Prix begin on Friday, with another session on Saturday prior to qualifying.

