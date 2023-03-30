Hamburg defender Vušković banned for 2 years in doping case
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Hamburger SV defender Mario Vušković has been banned for two years in a doping case. The German soccer federation banned Vušković after he tested positive last year for the blood-booster EPO. The federation says the samples given by the Croatian under-20 national team player have been thoroughly analyzed to rule out a potential false positive result. The two-year ban will be backdated to start on Nov. 15. Vušković has the right to appeal the case. Vušković scored twice in 16 games for second-division club Hamburg at the start of the season before he was suspended.