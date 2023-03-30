IOC finally makes US hurdler a 2012 Olympics champion

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — American runner Lashinda Demus has officially become an Olympic champion at the age of 40 and more than a decade after the 2012 London Games. The International Olympic Committee has formally reallocated Demus the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles. The original winner was Natalya Antyukh of Russia who was later implicated in doping. On the London track on Aug. 8, 2012, Demus finished 0.07 seconds behind Antyukh. Track’s Athletics Integrity Unit used historical evidence recovered from a Moscow testing laboratory database to strip Antyukh of all her results from July 2012 through June 2013.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.