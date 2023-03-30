Man United report $7.7M net profit in latest results

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United as reported a net profit of 6.3 million pounds in its second quarterly fiscal results. The English Premier League club is subject to takeover bids. It released its key financial figures for the three months ending Dec. 31 2022. United’s total revenue was 167.3 million pounds. That was down 9.8% year-on-year. The club’s commercial revenues of 78.7 million pounds were up by 22.2% year-on-year. But it reported decreases in broadcasting and matchday revenues. United says broadcasting revenues are down “primarily due to the men’s first team participating in the UEFA Europa League compared to the UEFA Champions League in the prior year.”

