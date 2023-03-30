No quick Paralympics decision on Russia, Belarus athletes

BONN, Germany (AP) — The International Paralympic Committee says it has no plans to review the status of Russia for months after the IOC laid out its preferred formula for Russian athletes to return to competition. The IPC has told the Associated Press in an emailed statement that its policy “remains unchanged” since its members voted in November to suspend the national Paralympic committees from Russia and Belarus from membership in its organization. The IPC says any change would be up to its membership and the next scheduled discussions are in the third quarter of 2023.

