Olympic head slams ‘deplorable’ government views on Russia

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach calls criticism of sports officials by European governments “deplorable.” European nations including Bach’s native Germany have criticized the IOC push to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian athletes into world sports ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. Bach suggested those governments had “double standards” for focusing on athletes from countries involved in just one of about 70 wars and armed conflicts ongoing in the world. The IOC said on Tuesday sports should exclude athletes who have military links. Bach now clarifies this likely should not apply to athletes who did one year of mandatory military service.

