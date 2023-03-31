2019 Texas Open champ Conners leads after delayed 1st round

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Corey Conners birdied four of his final five holes for an 8-under 64 to finish with the lead after the weather-delayed first round at the Valero Texas Open. Conners won the event in 2019. He has a two-shot advantage over Patrick Rodgers going into the second round that starts later Friday. Chris Kirk birdied his final three holes for 5-under 67 to sit three back alongside Hayden Buckley and Peter Malnati. The first round was delayed Thursday more than three hours due to fog and later called because of darkness.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.