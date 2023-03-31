All female officials in women’s Final Four for 1st time ever

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has an entirely female crew working the national semifinals and championship game at the women’s Final Four this weekend. It’s the first time that’s ever happened according to the organization. The NCAA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year, which makes it fitting that there’s all-female crews. Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks is only the third Black male to lead his team to the Final Four. He joined good friend Quentin Hillsman, who took Syracuse to the title game in 2016. Winthrop McGriff helped Cheyney make the Final Four in 1984.

