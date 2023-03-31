Asano scores, Bochum stretches Frankfurt’s winless run

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Japan forward Takuma Asano has scored for Bochum to hold Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 in the Bundesliga and stretch the home team’s winless streak to seven games across all competitions. Only Randal Kolo Muani’s first-half penalty prevented worse for Frankfurt. It hasn’t won a game since mid-February. The point in Frankfurt lifted Thomas Letsch’s Bochum five points above the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the 26th round.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.