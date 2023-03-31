Bane, Kennard help Grizzlies rally to beat Clippers 108-94

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 22 points and Luke Kennard had 17 as the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 20-point first-half deficit and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94. Norman Powell scored 16 points to lead the Clippers, Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Eric Gordon finished with 13 points. Memphis and Los Angeles were playing for the second time in three days in Memphis. The Clippers won 141-132 on Wednesday to snap the Grizzlies’ 12-game home win streak. Russell Westbrook had 36 points in the Clippers’ victory but was held to just four points and a game-high 11 assists in this one.

