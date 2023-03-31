Brunson scores 48, Knicks down Cavs 130-116 without Randle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 48 points and the New York Knicks moved closer to a playoff berth while waiting for All-Star Julius Randle to get healthy, outrunning the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-116. The Knicks reduced their magic number to one in their first game without Randle, who sprained his left ankle Wednesday and will miss the rest of the regular season. New York won the season series 3-1 and denied Cleveland a chance to lock up home-court advantage in the first round. The teams combined for 89 points in the first quarter and 151 in the first half. Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points to lead Cleveland.

