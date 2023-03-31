Chiefs agree to keep camp at Missouri Western through 2024

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to keep training camp at Division II Missouri Western State University through the 2024 season. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has long been a proponent of sequestering his teams on college campuses to help build unity. The Missouri Western facility is about an hour north of Kansas City, which means players and staff can still return home for off days, though they otherwise remain in the dorms on campus. The Chiefs once held training camp in Wisconsin but have called Missouri Western home since 2010.

