Daniil Medvedev advances to Miami Open final
By MARC BERMAN
Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has beaten fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Miami Open. It came on the day that Wimbledon announced Russians will be allowed back in the event with conditions. The other men’s semifinal is Friday night between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner. If Alcaraz wins, it’ll set up a rematch of the Indian Wells final. On the women’s side, No. 15-seed Petra Kvitova and unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea were playing to decide who’ll take on Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.