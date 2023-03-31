Daniil Medvedev advances to Miami Open final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has beaten fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Miami Open. It came on the day that Wimbledon announced Russians will be allowed back in the event with conditions. The other men’s semifinal is Friday night between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner. If Alcaraz wins, it’ll set up a rematch of the Indian Wells final. On the women’s side, No. 15-seed Petra Kvitova and unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea were playing to decide who’ll take on Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s final.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.