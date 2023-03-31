FAU’s May returning with new deal after Final Four run

HOUSTON (AP) — Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May confirmed reports that he will remain at the school with a long-term deal. He said it “never was that tempting” to look elsewhere for jobs after a the Owls’ unexpected Final Four run. May said the reports were “just releasing what our intentions were from the beginning.” May said reaching an agreement was “always on the table” in recent weeks but he wanted to focus on the games at hand. Ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic meets fifth-seeded San Diego State in Saturday’s national semifinals.

