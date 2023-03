LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is joining UCLA’s football coaching staff as director of leadership. The school says that Niumatalolo will serve as an advisor to the Bruins’ football staff and players. Niumatalolo led Navy for 15 years and was the winningest coach in school history at 109-83. The Midshipmen finished with losing records in recent seasons, including 4-8 the past two.

