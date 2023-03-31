Gianna Clemente making name for herself in return to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Gianna Clemente (cluh-MENT) is back at Augusta National. But it’s under different circumstances. She was a 9-year-old finalist in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship in 2017. Six years later, she is the youngest player to make the cut in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. That means the 15-year-old will tee it up at the home of the Masters on Saturday. Clemente is making a name for herself. She lost in the finals of the U.S. Junior Girls last summer. And then she made it through Monday qualifying in three straight LPGA Tour events. Rose Zhang leads the tournament by five shots.

