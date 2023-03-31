Gradey Dick to leave Kansas for NBA draft after 1 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick is entering the NBA draft after one season with the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-8 guard announced his decision in a social media post. Dick started all 36 games for the Jayhawks and averaged 14.1 points while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range. He made 83 3-pointers, a program record for a freshman. Kansas lost to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, with Dick scoring just seven points in his finale.

