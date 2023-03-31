John Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Packers, dies at 74

SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Brockington, a former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing list, has died. He was 74. The Packers announced that Brockington died Friday in San Diego. Brockington played for the Packers from 1971-77 and rushed for 5,024 yards during that stretch. He was the first running back in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. He earned All-Pro honors and was named the NFL offensive rookie of the year in 1971.

