Judge pauses horse racing anti-doping rules for 30 days

Horse racing’s new anti-doping program has been put on hold for 30 days. A federal judge in Texas ordered the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to stop enforcing its rules involving medications and illegal drugs until May 1. The National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and the state of Texas had sought an emergency injunction. Those groups argued that typically there’s a 30-day waiting period before new rules are implemented. U.S. District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix agreed. HISA had begun enforcing the new rules this week, but now must hold off.

By The Associated Press

