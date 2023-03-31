Lakers overtake Timberwolves in standings with 123-111 win
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 17 rebounds to lift the Los Angeles Lakers past the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-111. The Lakers leapfrogged the Timberwolves in the crowded Western Conference playoff race. The Lakers are in seventh place at 39-38. The Timberwolves are in ninth at 39-39. LeBron James added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. Mike Conley had 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting with seven assists before fouling out for the Timberwolves.