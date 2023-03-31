LaVine, DeRozan each score 23 points; Bulls rout Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 23 points and the Chicago Bulls routed the injury-plagued Charlotte Hornets 121-91 on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bulls, who entered the game having lost three of their previous five games and clinging to a two-game lead over the Washington Wizards for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. James Bouknight had 22 points behind six 3-pointers to lead the Hornets. They had their three-game winning snapped and lost yet another key player to injury. Charlotte’s P.J. Washington, who scored a career-high 43 points Tuesday night in a 137-134 win over Oklahoma Cityr, left in the second quarter with a sprained foot and did not return.

