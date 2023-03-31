Looking for a Final Four edge? Think offensive efficiency
By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — The saying goes that defense wins championships. But it’s largely been top-tier offenses winning the NCAA championship in March Madness. This weekend’s Final Four in Houston features two highly rated offenses in Connecticut and Miami. It also features a defensive-heavy approach in San Diego State. According to KenPom data, 17 of the past 20 national champions have ranked in the top 10 for offensive efficiency. And 14 have ranked better at offense than defense.