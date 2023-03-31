Marseille held 1-1 at home by Montpellier in French league

MARSEILLES, France (AP) — Marseille has missed the chance to put pressure on French league leader Paris Saint-Germain after being held at home by in-form Montpellier to 1-1. Matteo Guendouzi’s first-half penalty was all Marseille had to show for dominating possession and chances as the visitors stayed unbeaten in the seventh game since coach Michel Der Zakarian returned last month. Marseille’s draw means PSG can move nine points clear on Sunday with a win at home over Lyon.

