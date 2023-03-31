Michigan St women’s basketball hires Robyn Fralick as coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State women’s basketball has hired Bowling Green State University’s Robyn Fralick as head coach. The school announced the hire on Friday. Fralick had spent the past five seasons coaching the Falcons to an 88-73 record and three postseason appearances. Bowling Green finished this season 31-7, matching the school and Mid-American Conference records for most wins in a single season. Fralick replaces Suzy Merchant, who stepped down from the program for health reasons after 16 seasons.

